Winnipeg crews fight fire in West End home

Winnipeg police say nobody was injured in a house fire at a home in the city's West End area Tuesday evening.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said police learned of the fire at a home on Sherbrook Street between Portage and Ellice Avenues around 7:40 p.m.

Don Enns, an acting platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said it appears nobody was in the building at the time.

"There was heavy smoke pouring out of the building from all four corners," Enns said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Carver said the fire was under control.