'Hard to believe the level of sadism here': Winnipeg man who forced Ontario woman into sex trade pleads guilty

A Winnipeg man accused of forcing a Windsor, Ont., woman to work in the sex trade has pleaded guilty.

Andres Michael Pavao, 30, pleaded guilty in a Winnipeg court Wednesday to human trafficking, forcible confinement and obstructing justice.

He received a jointly recommended sentence of eight years. With credit for time served, he will be in prison for six years, 10 months and 19 days.

The case was heard by Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brenda Keyser.

"It's frankly hard to believe the level of sadism here," Keyser said in court Wednesday. "Frankly, I hope they keep you locked up as long as they can."

Pavao was arrested last September and charged with a number of offences, including trafficking in persons, forcible confinement and advertising sexual services.

A court sketch of Andres Michael Pavao, 30, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to human trafficking, forcible confinement and obstructing justice. (Sketch by James Culleton)

According to court documents, the 26-year-old woman endured months of abuse at the hands of her captor, who inflicted several serious injuries and even kept her in a freezer until she passed out from a lack of oxygen.

"It's actually hard to find the words to describe how heinous his crimes were against the victim," Crown prosecutor Jennifer Mann told court Wednesday.

The woman had known Pavao for eight months. They met in Windsor, where they both lived at the time. She told investigators he forced her to take a train to Winnipeg in May 2018, and made her live with him in a Point Douglas home owned by his uncle, court documents said.

Police said Pavao would arrange "dates with johns" in the house where he and the woman lived, and when the customers left, he would collect the cash. According to the court documents, the woman had a total of 50 "customers" and she would see between three and 10 of them per day.

The woman told police she was able to escape by lying to Pavao about picking up a pack of cigarettes from a man in a vehicle parked outside the house. She instead asked the man to drive her to a police station. From there, she was taken to hospital.

Pavao's lawyer Matthew Gould said his client is sorry and wants to take programs in prison to help him understand his actions and do better going forward.

Gould told court Pavao accepted responsibility and is not making excuses for what he did. Pavao pleaded guilty to spare the victim a trial, Gould said.