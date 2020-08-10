High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

A convicted sex offender is expected to start living in Winnipeg after he was released from prison last week, police say.

Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 55, was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Friday after serving just under 2½ years for breaching probation.

Pilch has a history of sexual violence against women, especially young adult women, and is considered at a high risk to reoffend, says a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Offender Unit. The unit is a joint task force between Winnipeg police and RCMP.

Adult women and older female children are at risk of sexual violence, including harassment or physical violence, police said in the news release Monday.

Police have issued similar warnings multiple times before.

Pilch has served five federal sentences over his roughly 30-year history of sexual violence, police said.

His offences include sexual assault, nine counts of making indecent phone calls, five counts of making harassing phone calls, seven counts of uttering threats and three counts of criminal harassment, among others.

He's repeatedly sexually harassed women with whom he had no prior relationship through stalking behaviour and repeated phone calls that are both sexually and physically threatening, police said. He has also been physically sexually violent in the past.

He has repeatedly violated probation and recognizance orders by possessing and using a cellphone, having contact with girls under 18 and being in a relationship while failing to notify his probation officer.

He has also approached unknown women or girls and made sexually harassing and threatening comments, police said. In some instances, he followed them as they tried to avoid him.

He has attended sex offender treatment programs, but he's still considered a high risk to reoffend, police said.

Police are alerting the public so people can protect themselves, but vigilante action against Pilch won't be tolerated, the news release says.

If you have information about Pilch, you can contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. You can also call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8577 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.