High-risk offender who sexually assaulted girl expected to live in Winnipeg after release: police

A man convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl is expected to live in Winnipeg following his release from jail on Thursday, and is considered a high risk to reoffend, police said.

Timothy Torres, 34, was convicted of a 2007 assault against an 11-year-old.

He also has a long list of breaches of probation and prohibition orders, according to a Friday news release from the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit, which is a joint task force between the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

According to the task force, Torres has taken part in some treatment programming, but he has a history of violent sexual offending and police consider him a high risk to reoffend.

Torres is under a probation order which prohibits him from being alone with any girl under the age of 18, unless he is supervised, the release said.

He is also under an order that forbids him from going to a public park or swimming area where people under the age of 16 are present, or can reasonably be expected to be present.

He is also not allowed to go to a day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre until Sept. 8, 2023.

History of violating probation

In 2009, Torres was convicted of the 2007 sexual assault, after he approached an 11-year-old girl, pressured her to get into his car, threatened her and then sexually assaulted her.

Torres told police he was looking for a sex-trade worker at the time, but couldn't find one and became frustrated. That's when he sexually assaulted the girl.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison (less credit for his pre-sentence custody), followed by a 10-year prohibition order.

While on statutory release in April 2012, Torres spoke with an undercover police officer who he believed to be a sex-trade worker. He was convicted of communication for the purpose of prostitution and sentenced to five months in prison.

He was released again on statutory release in March 2013, after which he breached the condition of his prohibition order by going to parks with a dog while children under the age of 16 were present. He was convicted sentenced to another 16 months in custody.

In 2016, he was found guilty of communicating for the purpose of prostitution and taking part in a sexual act with a sex-trade worker, the release said. He was sentenced to another 20 months in custody (which included pre-sentence custody credit).

He was convicted again of breach of probation in March 2019, and received a one-year sentence (which included pre-sentence custody credit) followed by a three-year probation order.

Torres is described as five feet six inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a scar from a stab wound on the right side of his upper abdomen.

According to police, the information is provided to let the public take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Torres will not be tolerated, police warned.

Anyone with information about Torres is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477) or any local RCMP detachment.