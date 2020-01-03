Water, sewer rate hike recommended to help pay for $1.8B Winnipeg treatment plant upgrades

The City of Winnipeg's public service is recommending a combined 11.6 per cent increase to water and sewer rates over the next four years.

A report to the city's water and waste committee says the main driver behind the recommended increase is providing funding for improvements to the city's North End sewage treatment facility and other sewage infrastructure projects.

The city faces approximately $1.8 billion in costs to upgrade the treatment plant.

Under the proposal, rates would go up three per cent in each of the next two years, followed by increases of 2.8 per cent in the following two years.

The hike would mean the average residential water bill would go up $33 in 2020.

The report, published Friday and set to be discussed at the water and waste committee's meeting next week, cautions that water and sewer rates could rise even higher if the other levels of government do not provide part of the funding for the upgrades to the treatment plant.

In December, the province of Manitoba turned down a request from the city to extend a deadline to remove phosphorus from wastewater that ends up in Lake Winnipeg.

The city takes 11 per cent of the total revenue from sewer and water rates as a dividend. The public service projects that will add $34.5 million to the city's general revenue in 2020.

The report says water consumption in the city is trending downward, as it is across North America, as users embrace water conservation. That trend is expected to continue, the report says.

According to the city's public service, Winnipeg's water and sewer utility rates are the second-lowest in cities surveyed.