Neighbours help occupant escape house fire in Seven Oaks
Manitoba

One person escaped a house fire in Winnipeg's Seven Oaks neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Crews extinguished fire by shortly after 8 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says

CBC News ·
Winnipeg emergency crews arrived at the home shortly after 7 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service wrote in a release. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a release crews arrived at the house on Semple Avenue off Main Street shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home, the release said. Neighbours had already helped the lone occupant get out.

Crews extinguished the fire by shortly after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported, the release said. No damage estimate is available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

