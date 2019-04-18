Skip to Main Content
1 in hospital after serious assault in Winnipeg
Officers called to Selkirk Avenue near tracks just after 3 a.m. Thursday: police

CBC News ·
No arrests have been made and police are interviewing witnesses, a police spokesperson said Thursday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A man is in critical condition after what Winnipeg police say was a serious assault.

Officers were called to Selkirk Avenue near the CP tracks just after 3 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made and police are interviewing witnesses, the spokesperson said.

Officers remain at the scene.

Selkirk Avenue is closed in both directions between Sergeant Tommy Prince and Battery Streets.

Police watch a crime scene near railway tracks that cross Selkirk Avenue east of McPhillips Street on Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
Cruisers block off a section of Selkirk Avenue where they're investigating an assault that left a man in critical condition. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
