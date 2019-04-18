1 in hospital after serious assault in Winnipeg
A man is in critical condition after what Winnipeg police say was a serious assault.
Officers called to Selkirk Avenue near tracks just after 3 a.m. Thursday: police
A man is in critical condition after what Winnipeg police say was a serious assault.
Officers were called to Selkirk Avenue near the CP tracks just after 3 a.m. Thursday, a police spokesperson said.
No arrests have been made and police are interviewing witnesses, the spokesperson said.
Officers remain at the scene.
Selkirk Avenue is closed in both directions between Sergeant Tommy Prince and Battery Streets.