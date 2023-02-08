Winnipegger arrested after man walks out of stores with snowblowers, fireplaces, ice auger

A man has been arrested after a series of robberies and break-ins across Winnipeg during which more than $30,000 worth of items, including snowblowers, fireplaces and a chainsaw, were stolen.

Police received reports about 25 break-ins and robberies, including attempted robberies, at restaurants and commercial businesses throughout Winnipeg from last November to this month.

The property crime unit investigated the robberies and break-ins, which caused a total of about $23,000 in property damages, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. Police believed the incidents were all linked to one suspect.

Items stolen during the string of break-ins and robberies included 19 snowblowers, a chainsaw, two fireplaces, an ice auger, fire extinguishers, cash and gift cards.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg without incident at his home on Simcoe Street, between St. Matthews and Portage avenues.

Police searched the suspect's home and at a home on Jamison Avenue, between Henderson Highway and Brazier Street, and seized clothing the man allegedly wore while committing the robberies.

The man was charged with five counts of robbery, 10 counts of theft under $5,000 and 10 total counts of break and enter, including one with intent.

He was detained in custody.

2 more men arrested following half dozen break-ins

Winnipeg police also arrested two other Winnipeg men Tuesday following a series of break-ins that started in late January.

Police say the suspects stole more than $1,500 total, along with two payment terminals, a power drill and a laptop between Jan. 30 and Tuesday, targeting restaurants and retail businesses on Pembina Highway, between Bison Drive and Newdale Avenue, according to a Wednesday police release.

When police responded to the latest break-in Tuesday, they searched the area for two suspects believed to have cash registers taken from a business.

Officers caught up to two men on Carrigan Place, between Lasita Road and Ulster Street, and arrested them without incident.

Police said they then searched both suspects' home and seized stolen property and other items linked to the incidents.

A 38-year-old man is facing five charges of break enter and theft, while a 21-year-old man is facing six counts of the same offence, and an additional charge of break and enter with intent.

Both men were detained in custody.