Winnipeg tops warm weather, humidity records on sunny fall day

Winnipeg broke two weather records Tuesday, including one that was set over a century ago.

The mercury climbed to 29.4 C in the city, surpassing the 28.9 C record first set in 1897 and then tied in 1905, said CBC Manitoba weather specialist Holly Bernier.

At about 40 per cent humidity throughout the day, Winnipeg also broke the humidex record. The previous record of 28.8 was set in 1995; humidex hit 33 on Tuesday.

The forecast overnight low in Winnipeg for Tuesday night was 15 C, much higher than the typical 3 C overnight lows for that day.

The sun shines down on a path through a forested area in Winnipeg on Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

And the sun is expected to stick around.

Winnipeggers can expect to wake up to 20 C temperatures Wednesday morning, with the forecast high of 29 C. The heat record for Sept. 29 is 30 C.

Thursday is expected to see highs of 21 C in Winnipeg with a mix of sun and cloud, meanwhile the city is projected to see more sunny skies and a high of 23 C on Friday.

Saturday is forecast to see more sun and a high of 22 C.