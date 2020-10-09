Winnipeg seniors' home evacuated Friday morning due to gas leak

A seniors' home near Winnipeg's South St. Vital area was evacuated Friday morning after a contractor damaged a nearby gas line.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a gas leak in the 600 block of Warde Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m., the city said in a news release.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they determined gas was leaking into the sewer system and nearby seniors' home, the release said.

The facility was evacuated immediately, and Winnipeg Transit buses were sent to the scene to provide shelter for the evacuees, it said.

Manitoba Hydro is still repairing the leak, but all evacuees have been allowed back in to their suites and no injuries were reported, the release said.

