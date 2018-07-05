Senior assaulted, Xanax stolen in brazen daytime robbery, Winnipeg police say

A 65-year-old woman says she was followed, pushed to the ground and robbed by two women Wednesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

The victim was walking to her parked car near Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg around 10:20 a.m. when she noticed two people following her.

She was pushed from behind and fell to her hands and knees as an assailant grabbed her purse, police say.

The purse contained about 20 alprazolam pills (commonly known as Xanax), a minor tranquilizer which police warn could be dangerous if taken in large quantities.

The suspects are both described as women around 21 years old and five feet four inches tall.

One had long, dark hair. She was wearing a black zip-up sweater, a red checkered shirt and black leggings, and was carrying a black backpack with red stripes.

The second suspect had dark hair that is longer than shoulder-length. She was wearing a black zip-up sweater with black leggings and carrying a black backpack with pink stripes.



Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).