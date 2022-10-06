No charges for Winnipeg officer involved in attempted traffic stop before fatal crash: police watchdog

The actions of Winnipeg police did not contribute to the death of a driver who crashed after failing to stop at a police traffic stop last spring, says Manitoba's police watchdog.

Those are the findings of the Independent Investigation Unit, which took over an investigation stemming from an April 9 fatal collision involving police, according to an IIU news release out Thursday.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. that evening, when a police officer tried to stop a vehicle on Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

According to police, the driver failed to stop and police did not pursue the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the curb and then collided with a post. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police, including issues where the actions of an officer could've contributed to a death.

The unit combed through police radio transmissions, call and dispatch history reports, forensic reports and photos from the scene, GPS records from the police cruiser involved and statements from seven witnesses.

They also looked at notes from several officers and video footage of the crash from various angles.

A collision analysis found the driver was going 109 kilometres per hour on Selkirk, where the speed limit is 50 km/h, the IIU said.

A toxicology report of the man who died also found he had 2½ times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash, according to the IIU.

The civilian director appointed to oversee the investigation found there was no evidence to suggest the officer involved in the attempted traffic stop contributed to the cause of the crash.

The investigation is now closed.

