2 men recovering in hospital after one was shot in Winnipeg

A man was shot and another also injured in a suite above a convenience store in Winnipeg's North End on Monday night.

Police were called at 6:45 p.m. to the suite on Selkirk Avenue, between Aikins and Robinson streets, where they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers also found another man who was injured although he was not shot. Police did not elaborate on his injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or leave anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).