A Health Sciences Centre security guard is being treated after he was sprayed and then stabbed in the head with a syringe that may have been filled with blood, police say.

A 56-year-old man was in the waiting room of the Winnipeg hospital's crisis response centre when he became agitated Wednesday afternoon, said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

"[He] had begun acting out a little bit. He became very loud. Security had confronted him and spoke to him and attempted to de-escalate the situation when the male then attacked the security guard," Skrabek said.

The security guard was stabbed with a syringe Skrabek said was filled with a liquid that possibly could have been blood or drugs.

An MGEU spokesperson said the security guard was first sprayed with the syringe and then stabbed in the temple. He suffered cuts to his head, the spokesperson said.

Skrabek said the 56-year-old was arrested and a syringe was found in his pocket.

The security guard was released from hospital but continues to receive treatment, the MGEU spokesperson said.

