Winnipeg police ask for public's help to find suspect in Monday homicide

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected in a West End stabbing death earlier this week.

A arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Moar is wanted in connection with the death of a man was found unconscious by police on Monday, on McGee Street between Wellington and Sargent avenues.

Officers had been sent to the spot after being called to check someone's well-being. A police spokesperson at the time couldn't say if the man was found indoors or outside.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The man's death is the city's 21st homicide of the year.

Moar is approximately six feet tall and roughly 190 pounds, police said in the Wednesday release.

He may be armed with a weapon and should not be approached under any circumstances, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact investigators at (204)986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).