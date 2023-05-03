Reduced speed limits come into effect for 5 Winnipeg seasonal bike routes

Speed limits are reduced on five Winnipeg streets as part of the city's seasonal bike route program.

The speed reductions will be in effect 24/7 starting this week and last until late October for the following streets:

Lyndale Drive, from Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street (30 km/h).

Wellington Crescent, from the west end of Academy Road to the east end of Academy at the Maryland Bridge (30 km/h).

Wolseley Avenue, from Raglan Road to Maryland Street (30 km/h).

Churchill Drive, from Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue (30 km/h).

Kilkenny Drive, from Burgess Avenue to Kings Drive, then Kings Drive from Kilkenny to Patricia Avenue (40 km/h).

There will also be turn requirements at some intersections on each of these routes, a news release from the City of Winnipeg says.

These five routes were part of the city's open streets program, which started in spring 2020 during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic and limited vehicle traffic on certain routes in order to prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.

The other 10 routes are being transitioned into full-time reduced-speed greenways until fall. More information can be found on the city's website .

In addition, a one-block travel restriction will be in place on Wolseley Avenue on weekends in May, June, September and October, and 24/7 in July and August after the city's spring cleanup operations.