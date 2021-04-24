Search for missing 31-year-old man expands to Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood

The search for a missing 31-year old man expanded on Saturday from Winnipeg's North End to the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Family members and people in the community searched that afternoon for Amninder Grewal, who was last seen in the city's North End on April 15.

"It's overwhelming to see not only members of the Sikh community that we're part of out here … and there's people from different communities here. Everyone just wants to find him and return him home to us safely," said his sister-in-law, Manpreet Grewal, in an interview.

"We are overwhelmed with all the support coming from all the organizations. They're actually reaching out to us, wanting to find him."

Amninder Grewal's sister-in-law, Manpreet Grewal, says she was overwhelmed by the number of people who came to search for him. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

With flyers in hand, searchers knocked on doors and canvassed the area, to see if anyone had spotted Grewal.

Members of Winnipeg Search and Rescue patrolled the shores of the Red River by boat. As well, the Evelyn Memorial Search Team and the Bear Clan helped in the search Saturday afternoon.

"We were hoping as many people as possible, but we're keeping in mind the circumstances we're in right now with social distancing and COVID-19, and we're not breaching those public health orders," said Manpreet Grewal.

Darryl Contois from the Evelyn Memorial Search Group helped organize Saturday's search for Amninder Grewal. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"A lot of these organizations, we're going to be banding together, and we're going to try to locate him and bring him home. Somebody shouldn't have to lose their loved one," said Darryl Contois, founder of the Evelyn Memorial Search Group.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to locating Grewal.

He is five feet 11 inches tall and thin, weighing about 165 pounds. He has short black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie, police have said.

Anyone with information about Grewal's whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.