4 shot with BB guns Sunday in Winnipeg schoolyard, police say

Winnipeg police are looking for a group of five to seven male suspects who shot four youths with BB guns Sunday in a Winnipeg schoolyard.

The four youths, between the ages of 11 and 16, were in the schoolyard of Champlain School around 2:15 p.m. when they were confronted by the suspects, police said in a news release Monday.

The suspects pulled out BB guns and shot at the victims before fleeing on foot, police said.

"All four victims were hit, however, none sustained any significant injuries," the release states.

The victims are not students at the school.

A Winnipeg police school resource officer was at the school — on Church Avenue between Aikins and Charles streets — during the day Monday to answer questions from staff and students.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: