Police have arrested two youth after threats against three Winnipeg schools late last week.

Winnipeg Const. Jay Murray said Tuesday one youth was arrested in connection with threats made online toward École Van Belleghem, in the Louis Riel School Division, last Thursday.

Another youth was arrested for threats made the same day against Arthur Day Middle School and John W. Gunn Middle School in the River East Transcona School Division.

Police haven't revealed any other details but Const. Murray said more information will be released Wednesday.

While police said last week they didn't believe the threats made Thursday were credible, they stressed that they were taking the investigation seriously.

On Monday, École Van Belleghem tweeted that it was co-operating with the investigation. As a precaution, the school remained under a hold and secure — meaning classes were continuing, but school doors were locked — on Tuesday, school officials said.

"We understand that the situation is stressful and frustrating for parents and guardians," the school said in a release. "We are asking for continued patience as we work with the police to ensure the ongoing safety of our students."

A Louis Riel spokesperson said the division plans to update parents about next steps over its social media platforms Tuesday afternoon.

Stern warning

Const. Rob Carver issued a stern warning to the people behind the threats last week.

"We are going to find out who you are," Carver told media on Friday.

Arthur Day was targeted through threats made on the social media app Snapchat on Monday, Jan. 14. That resulted in a hold and secure at the school. Police arrested a 14-year-old girl the next day in connection with the threats.

Officers again attended Arthur Day, along with the other two schools, on Friday, after reports of additional threats. École Van Belleghem was placed under a hold and secure Friday after the online threat.

The recent threats follow a string of others at Manitoba schools in 2018.