New threats made online against 3 Winnipeg schools aren't credible, but not being taken lightly: police

Just days after a 14-year-old girl was arrested for making threats against people associated with Arthur Day Middle School, police say more threats have been made against that Winnipeg school and two others.

The threats were made online Thursday against students and staff at Arthur Day and John Gunn middle schools in the River East Transcona School Division, and École Van Belleghem, a K-8 school in the Louis Riel School Division, police say.

And while they don't believe the threats are credible, that doesn't mean they're taking them lightly, a police spokesperson said Friday.

"We have teams of investigators from major crimes working on this," Const. Rob Carver said at a Friday morning news conference.

"We do have a uniform presence at the schools. But we don't believe the threats represent a danger to the schools."

Classes were continuing as usual at the three schools on Friday, he said. Police have not yet identified the people responsible for making the threats Thursday.

On Monday, threats on Snapchat targeting Arthur Day resulted in a "hold and secure" situation that lasted the entire day, and the arrest of the 14-year-old, who is facing a charge of uttering threats.

Police confirmed the teen charged had no access to firearms or explosives, and she did not have the ability to carry out the threats. It's not known if she is a student at Arthur Day.

While police say there's no danger in the latest round of threats either, Carver says teens who make such threats will be found and charged.

"Don't do it. You are breaking the law. You are going to get arrested. We are going to find out who you are," he said.

"This causes a lot of disruption, it causes fear in the community. We are going to find out who did it and then we charge them after they are arrested.

"They are going to face whatever legal consequences would be appropriate."