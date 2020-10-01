Winnipeg city council accepts gift of flashing amber lights for school zones

Winnipeg city council has seen the lights and accepted Chuck Lewis's gift.

In a 15-1 vote, council approved Lewis's donation of amber flashing lights on Wednesday, and has given him the chance to choose the location where the first unit gets installed.

"It will be a very proud moment to see that thing working," Lewis told CBC News.

It has been a long process to get to this point.

Lewis, the owner of Expert Electric, first made the offer several years ago to donate and install two solar-powered flashing lights in each city school zone — two units per month, for a total of 480 units. He signed an agreement with the city this past spring for the lights.

Electrical contractor Chuck Lewis had given up hope his donation would be accepted by the city and pulled the offer, but now it's back on track. (Walter Bernal/CBC )

But the deal got sidetracked earlier this fall when the city determined some school zones needed more than two units, and said it would need to install 391 additional lights, at an estimated cost of nearly $1.4 million. There was no approved budget for the additional lights.

Frustrated with years of delays, Lewis said last month he would withdraw his offer.

The deal, championed by Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), was amended in a motion in front of city council on Wednesday and passed. Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) cast the lone vote in opposition.

"This should have been accepted a long time ago," Klein told his council colleagues. "You have to negotiate. That's what deals are all about. That's what council should be all about."

Lewis credited Klein and David Patman, the manager of the transportation division of the city's public works department, for working hard to see the gift become a reality.

Lewis will determine where the first set of lights will go, and the city will then look at where the rest of the donated units should be deployed.

Lewis hasn't decided that first location yet.

"I will have to give it a little bit of thought, but I am hoping that it will be more than one location I get to pick through the course of time. That was the sticking point," Lewis said.

The public works department will also study where and how it will put up the additional lights. Money to pay for the extra units will have to found in a yet-to-be-determined budget.

City councillors acknowledged there was significant public pressure to accept Lewis's donation.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) said it was not good practice to simply accept donations without understanding what the potential costs were, but acknowledged he has heard from residents who supported it.

"I'm getting emails saying 'you guys are idiots [for not accepting the offer],'" Eadie said at council.