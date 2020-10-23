Union worries teachers will lose out on pay bump if Winnipeg School Division doesn't offer new deal soon

A teachers' union is accusing Manitoba's largest school division of refusing to negotiate a new deal for educators amid fears of what could happen if a looming provincial bill comes into effect.

The last time teachers in the Winnipeg School Division received a wage increase was 2018, when their previous contract with the division expired.

The Winnipeg Teachers' Association, which represents over 3,000 staff in the division, says WSD has refused to negotiate a deal in line with other divisions.

"The landscape right now is very worrisome to teachers who don't have a collective agreement that takes us to 2022," Michelle Wolfe, president of WTA, said on Tuesday.

The union filed for arbitration in March 2019 and was later assigned an arbitration date of July 22 this year.

Last week, Wolfe made a case to WSD school board trustees on why the division should instead settle a new agreement to avoid arbitration.

She cited a decision in February by an arbitration board, which ruled in favour of Pembina Trails School Division. Teachers there received a new contract with backdated raises of 1.6 per cent for 2018-19, 1.4 per cent for 2019-20 and 0.5 per cent for this school year. The pay bump for the next school year will be based on projected cost of living increases.

That ruling was another blow to the Pallister government's attempts to legislate wage freezes for 100,000 public sector workers for two years. A judge called that legislation "draconian" and struck it down in court last year.

Match Pembina Trails deal: union

Wolfe argued for the sake of expediency WSD should agree to match the standard set in the Pembina Trails arbitration, as 34 of 38 divisions have done since. According to Wolfe, the Winnipeg School Division has opted to wait for the scheduled arbitration in July.

CBC News asked the division for a response to the union's concerns.

"We are grateful for all the dedication and commitment … that the WSD staff have shown, but we will not negotiate in the media," Betty Edel, chair of the Winnipeg School Division board of trustees, said in a statement.

The River East-Transcona Teachers' Association is also without a contract.

Wolfe said the refusal to ink a deal along the lines of Pembina Trails puts WSD educators in a precarious position in the event another piece of legislation, regarding provincial bargaining processes, is proclaimed before arbitration.

The Public Schools Amendment and Manitoba Teachers' Society Amendment Act, or Bill 45, would create a single employers' organization that would negotiate collective agreements for all teachers in Manitoba. That would replace separate agreements struck at the divisional level, except for in the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine.

Were the legislation to come into effect, all future contracts would be negotiated on a provincewide basis after existing collective agreements expire.

Concerns valid, labour expert says

But unions with expired collective agreements at the time of proclamation would automatically fall within the jurisdiction of the single overarching employers' organization, said labour expert David Camfield.

The legislation also directs arbitrators to take into consideration a division's ability to pay for wage increases and the broader economic situation in Manitoba.

Camfield said the union's concerns are valid. If the legislation comes into effect soon it could override the planned arbitration, he said WSD educators could end up with getting lower or no raises, depending on how the legislation is interpreted.

"If the provincial government's changes to the financing of public schools leads to less money for the school divisions, then that begins to stack the deck in arbitration," said Camfield, associate professor of labour studies and sociology at the University of Manitoba.

"If the employers' organization points to what the financial situation is and says, 'You know, in Winnipeg, we've got a growing population, lots of needs and not so many resources,' then teachers are going to find that their pay settlements are going to be restricted by this. And that's, I think, the intent of the legislation."

'Clock is ticking'

Wolfe said the prospect of Bill 45 taking teacher bargaining power out of the hands of school divisions and local unions is worrying teachers in the division.

Teachers are also concerned the new legislation could prevent them from getting a fair collective agreement and keep salaries frozen at 2018 levels, if it's proclaimed before the arbitration, she said.

"We very much feel like the clock is ticking," she said. "It's resulting in some stress and anxiety."

The legislation could be proclaimed by the end of this month or early June, says Wolfe, but timelines ultimately remain unclear.

She hopes the Winnipeg School Division chooses to settle before then.

"We understand that the government has kind of backed divisions into a corner, but many other divisions have made this choice for their teachers," she said.