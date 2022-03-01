Winnipeg School Division removes trustee Cindy Murdoch

The Winnipeg School Division is down another trustee.

A motion declaring Cindy Murdoch's Ward 5 seat vacant was formally declared by the division's board of trustees at a meeting Monday evening, according to a news release.

The motion was made as a result of Murdoch's failure to attend regular board meetings.

The board of trustees acted in accordance with the Public Schools Act, which in section 39.8 and procedural bylaw 1263, states "in no event shall a trustee absent themselves from three consecutive regular meetings without the formal approval of the board."

Murdoch had previously been suspended by the division for breaching its code of conduct in May 2020.

She has admitted to having mental health issues, but in the past said she doesn't believe her mental health treatment affected her duties as a school board trustee.

Seats for wards 3 and 4 have been vacant since 2019. They were supposed to be filled in a byelection in March 2020, but that was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

All three vacant seats are expected to be filled in the civic election being held on Oct. 26.