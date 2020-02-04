Winnipeg School Division pitches property tax hike of 1.44%

Homeowners within the Winnipeg School Division could see an increase of about $21 in their property taxes if a proposed budget is approved.

The division's board of trustees is seeking a 1.44 per cent increase in the property tax levy in order to support a budget of $421,221,700 for the 2020-21 school year. The increased levy would equate to about $21 a year on the average assessed home value of $225,700.

"There's not much to look forward to, there's not much to worry about. Looks like this is going to be a standard budget — nothing new coming, nothing being removed," said Arlene Reid, finance committee chair for the board.

School divisions have been under orders from the provincial government since last year to cap their property tax hikes at two per cent, which has restricted what they can do.

"It does not allow us to be able to add any new services or much-needed services that our students and staff need," Reid said.

Overall, however, she called it "a good news budget" because no services need to be cut.

"We are able to meet the current needs of students with our existing funds, largely because of savings in utility costs due to the past few years of mild winters," Reid said.

The WSD is the city's largest school division, with 78 schools, 32,752 students and 4,587 full-time employees.

Last year, the division sought a 2.9 per cent special requirement increase on property taxes to help fill gaps in its funding but ended up going with a two per cent increase after what they said amounted to threats from Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

This year, Goertzen has directed school divisions to achieve a reduction in overall management of at least 15 per cent.

The school board said it is reviewing this directive and will seek further clarification from the minister "on what that exactly involves," Reid said.

"WSD is a large organization with highly diverse student needs and supports. We are already operating on a very lean budget; nonetheless, we intend to continue delivering quality education," she said.

She said the small increase in the property tax levy, if approved, will help offset a four per cent reduction — $763,048 — in provincial funding, a result of lower student enrolment this year.

The public is invited to share input on the proposed budget by email, in writing or by registering to appear in person as a delegation to the board of trustees at a future meeting.