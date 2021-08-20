Winnipeg, River East Transcona school divisions make masks mandatory

Two school divisions in Winnipeg announced Friday they will make face masks mandatory for all students, staff and visitors when classes resume this fall.

Winnipeg School Division and River East Transcona School Division announced the mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

The Winnipeg School Division made the decision after the school board didn't get a response to a letter asking the provincial government to reconsider its decision to strongly recommend — but not require — masks in schools, a news release from the division said Friday.

The province's back-to-school pandemic plan allows school divisions to make stronger rules if they want to.

Multiple educational institutions have recently announced they'll go beyond provincial public health orders and implement stricter protections against the coronavirus.

Louis Riel School Division will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work this fall, the division's superintendent confirmed Thursday. Earlier this week, the division said masks also will be required in all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools and school buses.

The announcements from the Winnipeg and River East Transcona school divisions don't mention vaccines.

Manitoba's two largest universities and many other post-secondary institutions have also announced vaccine and mask requirements.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society and Pembina Trails School Division in Winnipeg have also asked the province to mandate vaccines for staff ahead of the September return to class.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, said his board would have "no problem" if the province said school staff must be vaccinated.