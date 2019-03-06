Winnipeg School Division asks province how to fund required changes without more money

The Winnipeg School Division board is demanding an emergency meeting with Premier Brian Pallister to ask how they can fund improvements in education when the province is effectively preventing them from hiking property taxes as much as they want.

In a letter to the premier on Tuesday, the board of Winnipeg's largest school division asked how it could complete lead testing in drinking water, install new backflow prevention devices required by the city's water bylaw and meet the needs of the province's new accessibility act "without the ability to increase its revenue."

The letter was written after Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen told reporters Tuesday that any school division that raises taxes above the two per cent cap would be penalized with a reduction in administrative funding.

The Winnipeg School Division board was told last week the province would reduce the amount any division could spend on administration costs from three per cent of the total budget to 2.7 per cent as of July 1. The board was also told the limit would be slashed to 2.4 per cent if it went ahead with a property tax increase of more than two per cent.

Finance chair Lisa Naylor told CBC News the minister has "basically handcuffed us" and the board feels it has no choice but to scale back its property tax ask from the desired 2.9 per cent. The board will vote on this on Monday.

The letter from division chair Chris Broughton says the province's new cap on administrative spending is an attack on public education.

Public feedback 'moot'

"Minister Goertzen came out with this mandate, fully aware that school boards have already completed their community consultations on draft budgets, essentially making feedback on proposed additions moot," Broughton wrote.

"The punitive nature of this cap and additional measures preventing school divisions from seeking revenue from its own constituents is divisive and causing turmoil in our education system."

Goertzen is "playing hardball — but education is not a game," he letter says.

Broughton's letter references several financial pressures on the division.

It says drinking water testing will cost as much as $500,000 and the division needs $420,000 over the next three years to install isolation backflow prevention devices.

The division also said it needs $605,000 for accessible washrooms, $437,186 for automatic door openers and $323,400 for ramps to be in line with the province's accessibility act.

Ratepayers who attended the division's budget consultations understood the need to boost taxes because of a reduction in provincial revenue due to lower enrolment, Broughton wrote.

Goertzen said on Tuesday that school divisions that do not adhere to his property tax cap are not being responsible to ratepayers.