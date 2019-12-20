Winnipeg School Division bumps property tax increase to over 2%

Homeowners living in Winnipeg's largest school division will be hit with a larger-than-expected property tax increase in the coming year.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees released its final budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

The division's total budget for that period is more than $421 million, which will lead to a 2.13 per cent increase on property tax bills, according to a news release.

That works out to approximately $31 more per year on an average home valued at $225,700 within the school division.

In the draft budget released last month, the proposed property tax had been pegged at 1.44 per cent. But the division's board increased it after completing re-assessments on commercial properties, according to WSD finance committee Arlene Reid.

The division says the budget will include no additions or reductions in programs and services.

But a mandatory 15 per cent reduction in management will be fulfilled, the release indicates.

"We recognize that there are needs within the division that we can't address with this budget due to the decrease in funding from the province and provincial direction to limit the special requirement," Reid said in the release.

Who will pay what?

According to the draft budget documents from the other school divisions in the city, all of them, with the exception Seven Oaks School Division, will see education property taxes hiked.