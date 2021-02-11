Winnipeg School Division mulls cutting $5M in programming to balance budget

School programming in Winnipeg's biggest division could look a lot different next year.

The Winnipeg School Division is mulling cutting nearly $5 million in programs in order to balance its budget of about $421 million for the upcoming year, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

That's because the province has cut funding by 1.6 per cent and frozen property tax levies for the year.

That adds up to a $2.9 million loss of provincial funding, as well as about six dollars per household per year — based on the average assessed home value of $225,700 in the WSD.

"It's not a position anyone wants to be in," Chris Broughton, the chair of the finance committee on the board of trustees said in a release.

"[It's] eliminating our ability to raise funds for programs that address the unique needs of our community."

The draft budget most notably proposes to reduce the school resource officer program, non-salary expenses in schools, the milk subsidy and summer clerical positions, as well as to leave unfilled support positions vacant.

Another suggested cut is occupational therapy and physical therapy services offered at schools.

"This is a valuable program, but it should rightfully be funded through Manitoba Health, and we will be pursuing that option," Broughton said.

He says programs that are strongly supported, like nursery school, nutrition and summer school won't be touched, but difficult decisions must be made in light of the challenging position they're in.

"People are going to be unhappy about what we are proposing, we understand that," Broughton said.

"This is still a draft budget, and there is some room for us to make adjustments. Throughout the consultation process, we will keep the best interests of our students as our top priority."

The school division, which has 79 schools, gets about 57 per cent of its funding from the province, and just over 40 per cent from property taxes.

People who live within the catchment are invited to share their input on the draft budget by email, in writing or by registering by no later than Feb. 18 to appear as a delegation via Microsoft Teams to the Board of Trustees at a budget consultation meeting.

That's scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.