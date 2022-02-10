Winnipeg School Division wrestles with education property tax freeze in 2022-23 draft budget

The board of trustees with the Winnipeg School Division is proposing a budget of $437,118,200 for the 2022-23 academic year,according to a news release on Wednesday.

The division's baseline funding has decreased by 1.3 per cent, or $2,325,538, while additional one-time funding of $13,217,517 has been provided for the next school year. Education property tax levies remain frozen at 2020 levels, as announced by the province earlier this month.

The one-time funding for the 2022-23 school year is intended to cover collective agreement settlements and costs related to pandemic staffing, the release said.

Chris Broughton, the board of trustees finance committee chair, said in the release that while the one-time funding allows the board to achieve a balanced budget, the division will rely heavily on the anticipated new education funding model to ensure equitable funding in the future.

There are no proposed additions or reductions in the 2022-23 draft budget.

The division's board of trustees passed a motion in November 2021 to end the full-day kindergarten pilot program, which contributed to the board's ability to propose a balanced draft budget.

The board of trustees says various needs may not be fully met in the draft budget, such as resources to address increased mental health and academic needs resulting from the pandemic.

"Because of restrictions to increasing revenue through education tax levies, the board is not in a position to add new programs or services such as mental health and post-pandemic recovery supports, without having to remove something else to pay for it," Broughton said. "We are always willing, however, to listen to our community members and better understand their goals and objectives for our students' success.

"We believe this is a critical part of our planning as a school division board."

The division is asking the public to share its input on the draft budget by email, in writing or by registering to appear virtually as a delegation to the board at the special meeting on Feb. 28.