All school divisions in Winnipeg cancel buses Thursday amid extreme cold

Frigid conditions in the forecast have prompted all divisions in Winnipeg to cancel school buses Thursday.

All seven divisions in the city are affected and won't be providing bus service, including the Winnipeg School Division, St. James-Assiniboia, Pembina Trails, Louis-Riel, Seven Oaks, River East-Transcona and the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine

"The extreme cold weather sustained over several days has had an impact on our fleets for all Winnipeg school divisions," said Winnipeg School Division spokesperson Radean Carter said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

Despite buses not running, schools will be open and classes are in session as usual, Carter added.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder forecasts 20 kilometre-an-hour winds and temperatures of –30 C as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Clouds are expected to roll in as the temperature rises to about –23 C in the afternoon.

