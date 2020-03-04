Bus drivers for Winnipeg School Division vote in favour of strike action

Bus drivers for the Winnipeg School Division voted in favour of strike action Tuesday night, saying the division wants to "gut" their collective agreement.

The current contract for UFCW 832 members expired on June 30, 2019, and the union said it has been trying to bargain with the school division since last October.

A news release from the union sent late Tuesday says 71 members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

"It's our hope with this unanimous strike mandate, we can get the school division to show up and engage in meaningful bargaining to avoid a strike," Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832, said in the news release.

"So far, their actions are showing our members that bargaining a fair contract is not a priority."

The union wants parents and students to be ready with alternative plans in case of a strike, Traeger said.

The union has given the division a contract bargain deadline of March 24.

UFCW 832 represents roughly 95 bus drivers for the Winnipeg School Division.

The division is the largest in Winnipeg, encompassing 78 schools.