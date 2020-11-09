Manitoba·Video
Winnipeg 'virus survivor' boogies out of isolation
Fayette, a resident of Winnipeg's Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre survived COVID-19, while others there died. On Sunday, the 70-year-old celebrated coming out of isolation with a dance parade.
CBC News ·
A resident of a Winnipeg long-term care home was greeted with music and dancing after she came out of a COVID-19 isolation room on Sunday. 1:10