Winnipeg 'virus survivor' boogies out of isolation

Fayette, a resident of Winnipeg's Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre survived COVID-19, while others there died. On Sunday, the 70-year-old celebrated coming out of isolation with a dance parade.

