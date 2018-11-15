Santa's new ride unveiled at The Forks ahead of parade

Santa asked, Winnipeggers delivered and now it's here: a sleek new sleigh — heated seat and all — ready to roll in this weekend's Santa Claus Parade.

The new sleigh was unveiled at The Forks on Thursday, after parade organizers put out a call for funding last month to repair its 60-year-old predecessor.

At the time, organizers said the parade couldn't go ahead without fixing the float. In less than two weeks, the parade's GoFundMe campaign pulled in $151,349 — well over its $100,000 goal and enough to buy a brand new float.

In addition to a heated seat for Santa, the new float has its own sound system and a glowing nose for lead reindeer Rudolph. It's also built on a custom, low-ride trailer so fans can feel closer to St. Nick, parade director Monica Derksen said Thursday.

"It's been quite a journey to get here, and we're just so thrilled that it's happened, that it's here," Derksen said.

"It's beautiful and it's going to be quite, quite the trip down Portage Avenue this year."

This year's parade starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Portage Avenue and Young Street, and ends at Westbrook Street near Shaw Park. It takes about two hours to run its course, and then Santa will stick around at The Forks until around 9 p.m., Derksen said.

"I'm so excited, and I think Winnipeggers are going to come out in huge crowds this year, because they do feel that ownership," she said.

Road closures begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be in place until 8 p.m.

Portage Avenue will be closed from Sherbrook Street to Main Street.

Portage Avenue E. will be closed from Main Street to Westbrook Street.

Hargrave Street, Colony Street, Vaughn Street, Kennedy Street, Edmonton Street, Garry Street, Fort Street, Carlton Street, Donald Street and Smith Street will be closed at Portage Avenue.

Main Street southbound will be closed between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue.

Main Street northbound will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue.

Pioneer Avenue westbound will be closed between Main Street and Westbrook Street.

Westbrook Street southbound will be closed between Portage Avenue E. and William Stephenson Way.

William Stevenson Way eastbound will be closed between Main Street and Waterfront Drive.

The city urges people to also note that Winnipeg Transit will be rerouting a number of buses from about 1:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. For route and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website or call 311.

More information on the parade and its history can be found on the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade website.