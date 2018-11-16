Stuck at a pandemic standstill, Santa Claus Parade introduces reverse event starring St. Nick

Winnipeg's Santa Claus Parade is still technically stuck in park due to pandemic-related health and safety concerns, but that's not stopping old St. Nick from giving kids of all ages a chance to visit him.

The event was forced to go virtual last year. While virtual events are being planned again this year, organizers say because things are now "inching toward normal," they can offer people a chance to see Santa on his decked-out float.

He will be sitting in his sleigh, parked behind Shaw Park, on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the public can pre-register for times during that window to have a "walk-past" visit with Father Christmas.

"In 2018, we built this beautiful float for Santa, and we consider it a community asset, since it was made possible by corporate, foundation and individual donations," Monica Derksen, director of the parade, said in a news release Thursday.

"Although it is still not safe to have 50,000 gathering on the streets to watch a parade, we wanted to figure out a way for Santa to see the kids of Winnipeg from his float at the beginning of the season again this year."

All kids have to be accompanied by an adult, and those 12 and up will be require to show proof of vaccination, organizers said. Masks are required.

Pre-registration opens Nov. 8 at noon.

Those who want to take part in the virtual offerings can pick up a booklet containing colouring pages, word searches and a scavenger hunt. They'll be available at the walk-past on Nov. 20, as well as afterward at several Winnipeg malls.

More details are available on the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade website.

