Police make arrest in homicide of man found assaulted outside Salvation Army in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal assault on Thursday, nor far from where another man was found dead hours earlier.

Joseph Diamond Sanderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Clifford Earl Bos, police said in a news release on Friday.

Police were called to the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, at the corner of Main Street and Henry Avenue, just after midnight Thursday about a man on the ground who was bleeding outside the shelter.

Bos, 56, was found unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds, police said Friday. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital in critical condition.

Police said Thursday that the man was found dead outside the shelter. On Friday, they said he died in hospital.

The emergency drop-in services at the shelter closed while authorities investigated the scene, Centre of Hope staff said on Thursday.

Sanderson remains in custody, and police don't anticipate any more arrests.

The homicide is one of three that have happened in the area this week.

Lee James Boulette, 40, was found dead in an apartment on Selkirk Avenue after a stabbed man who had gone to a Main Street hotel for help said another stabbing victim might be at the Selkirk address, police said on Friday.

Police have not connected that homicide with the death of Bos.

On Sunday, police also found Carl George Wescoupe, 40, dead inside the Manwin Hotel, four buildings south of the Salvation Army Centre of Hope. Another man, who was seriously injured and in hospital at the time, had directed police to the hotel to investigate the possibility of a second victim.

Police have not announced any arrests in the Boulette or Wescoupe homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.