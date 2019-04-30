'Strong possibility' fatal salmonella outbreak at Winnipeg care home tied to frozen treats

A Winnipeg care home has confirmed it served residents cream puffs that are linked to a nationwide salmonella outbreak after two of its residents died.

Iris Soloniuk's daughter, Evelyn Sorenson, says she's in shock and still has questions about her mother's death.

Soloniuk, 84, was a resident at Golden West Centennial Lodge, a 116-bed personal care facility for medically vulnerable people in the Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood. Leaked emails from the facility confirm two residents died from salmonella and a third was also infected.

"We're dealing with the shock of, you know, you put your mom into a senior home to get care and this happens," Evelyn Sorenson said. "It's so sad."

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the three salmonella cases at the Winnipeg facility are linked to the national outbreak. In total, 10 Manitobans were among 73 people infected nationwide.

Investigators have linked the bacteria-caused gastrointestinal illness to Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and mini chocolate eclairs.

An email sent to Golden West staff and families Tuesday morning confirmed they had given residents cream puffs that are now on the recall list. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall on April 26.

"We may never know the exact cause of our outbreak, but this appears to be a strong possibility," executive director Joyce Kristjansson said in the email.

"Knowing my mom, she would have said yes to an eclair," Sorenson said. "She loved her sweets."

At first, Sorenson says, they thought her mother had the flu. She was taken to Grace Hospital for dehydration, but her condition quickly took a turn for the worse. Doctors there diagnosed her mom had salmonella.

On March 8, Sorenson's sister called to ask her to fly home from Vancouver Island. Sorenson made it to Winnipeg to see her mother before she died March 9.

"We were concerned — the fact with the nursing home, [that] it took them so long to realize it wasn't the flu, it was salmonella," Sorenson said. "And why hadn't she been put in hospital sooner?"

Sorenson says she was told by health officials that her mother was too dehydrated for a CT scan to show clear images.

"Sitting in B.C. not knowing … what did they serve her? What did they eat? So you're just not getting any answers," she said.

The cream puffs were made in Thailand, and the Thai government has said it's now investigating.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is also conducting a food safety investigation with "Celebrate Foods c/o RRS, which may lead to the recall of other products," a spokesperson said.

The outbreak was declared over at the end of April.

Anyone who still has the frozen products should dispose of them and sanitize anything used to handle them, officials say.

"My mom's death was needless," Sorenson said, "because the Sunday before, she was fine."

Outbreaks happen, says another woman with a family member at the facility, but she still wants answers.

Holly Doan, who lives in Ottawa, says her mother, Beatrice Doan, 94, has lived at Golden West for several years.

"I"m glad they've identified the source," Doan said. "My family still doesn't know if my mother ate one. So what does that tell us about the communication?"

