Head may be back, but police still looking for staff of statue at Winnipeg Ukrainian Catholic church

It may have its head back, but the statue of St. Volodymyr at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Vladimir and Olga is still missing its staff, and police are asking for help finding it.

The statue was found headless last Tuesday. The head was left at the front door of the cathedral, wrapped in a garbage bag, around noon Saturday.

The statue was found headless last Tuesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police believe that the top and bottom of the staff may have also been discarded in the area, and are asking people to keep an eye out for them.

Winnipeg police say they're still investigating the vandalism and theft.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).