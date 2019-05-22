Statue of saint at Winnipeg Ukrainian Catholic church decapitated, cross stolen
A statue of a saint that was blessed by a Pope at a Winnipeg cathedral has been decapitated, and its cross stolen.
The statue of St. Volodymyr at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Vladimir & Olga on McGregor Street, between Flora and Stella Avenues, was found headless early Tuesday morning.
Residents of an apartment block across the street were woken in the early hours by a grinding sound, a staff member at the Ukrainian Catholic church said Wednesday.
When people went to investigate, the statue's head had been stolen, along with its cross.
The statue, which the staff member said was done by well-known Winnipeg sculptor Leo Mol, was blessed by Pope John Paul II in 1984.
Police say they're aware of the incident, which is being described as a vandalism and theft. It's believed to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say.
