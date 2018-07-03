The Tory government says Winnipeg may not be the right place for a safe injection site for intravenous drug use, and that puts them at odds with the majority of Winnipeggers, a new poll suggests.

Of the 600 participants in a recent telephone and online Probe Research poll commissioned by the Winnipeg Free Press, 69 per cent said they are "generally in favour of a safe injection site." The remaining 31 per cent were opposed.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of the same size would typically yield a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points, 19 times our of 20.

Safe injection sites offer intravenous drug users a space to inject while under the supervision of health-care professionals who are able to intervene in the case of an overdose. The sites are already operating other Canadian jurisdictions, including Toronto and Vancouver.

Women (74 per cent) who took part in the poll were far more likely to favour the creation of one of the sites than men (24 per cent), as were third-generation Canadians (75 per cent) compared with newer Canadians (52 per cent in favour).

The same positive trend appeared among low-income earners polled: 80 per cent of those living on $30,000 or less were for the safe injection site, compared with 64 per cent of those making between $60,000 and $99,000.

A January 2017 Postmedia poll, with a sample size about the same as the Probe poll, found 46 per cent of Winnipeggers were in favour of a safe injection site.

The new results come amid growing meth and opioid issues in Winnipeg. Community activists, addictions-support workers and national health organizations have all called for the creation of a safe injection site in Winnipeg.

Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen have both said in recent months that there is limited evidence safe injection sites would be appropriate for Winnipeg.

Despite the provincial stance, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials received a grant to study the need for such a site earlier this year, CBC News learned from a recent access to information request.