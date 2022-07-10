Winnipeg's Soca Reggae festival back with the beats after 2-year absence

The Soca Reggae Festival kicked off in Winnipeg's Exchange District this weekend after a two-year COVID hiatus — and an international Soca artist who audiences call 'the king of Afrobeats' was tapped to headline.

Olatunji Yearwood won the International Soca Monarch Competition in 2015. A few years later, a judge called him a "superstar" when he was a competitor on the X-Factor UK. He was set to perform Saturday night.

"Afrosoca music, to me, is blending that Afrobeat song with the more festive songs from Calypso and Soca music in the Caribbean," Olatunji told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Keisha Paul on Saturday.

The festival, launched in 2006, is back for its 15th year after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic. It brings reggae and Soca artists together for a weekend of dance and celebration.

Blending music genres is always a good thing, says Olatunji. (Brad Hemmings)

Afrosoca has gained mainstream attention in the music industry over the last few years, but the genre has long been a part of Olatunji's sound, he says.

Mixing cultures and genres together has always been a part of his music practice, says Olatunji.

Although Olatunji is from Trinidad and Tobago, he says his name is Nigerian, which inspires him to connect to his African roots through music. The Caribbean carnival circuit's worldwide reach also allowed him to widen Afrosoca's audience.

"Once the Trinidad carnival is finished, there are carnivals all over the world now, and that's a beautiful thing," he said.

Winnipeg Soca Reggae Festival promoter Leroy King says people can expect "good vibes" when they come down to Market Square to take in the music. The festival is back after a two-year hiatus. (CBC)

But the pandemic threw a wrench into Olatunji's plans, halting carnival celebrations across the globe. He says it was a tough experience, but made him more creative with his writing.

Festival promoter Leroy King called it "a blessing" to be back in action after the two-year absence.

He called the presentation of Afrobeat, Soca and reggae genres "a family of music."

"It just makes one love," he said.

The Soca Reggae Festival runs in Old Market Square through Sunday.