Winnipeg runners brave windchill in their bathing suits

Nadine Linder thought her running group was bonkers enough they'd show up wearing little more than bathing suits to run around in weather that felt like –35 with the windchill.

A few members talked about it on Facebook. "See you there," they said.

"You know how many showed up? Just me." Linder smiled, now appropriately bundled for the shivery conditions after the Polar Bare Run at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg.

She'll be sure to give them a hard time.

"They'll all say, 'It's too cold,' 'I drank too much.' They all have reasons."

As for hers?

Participants in the Polar Bare Run take their final strides into the warming hut as a few bundled spectators snap photos and take video of the runners on their smartphones. (Ian Froese/CBC)

"It's so crazy, I just took off my clothes and ran in 40 below," she said, almost in disbelief. "What was I thinking? Not very much, honestly."

More than 50 hardy souls braved the elements for the annual New Year's event on Tuesday that's been a tradition since the early 2000s, after a newcomer from Victoria, B.C., thought a city renowned for its cold climate needed an event that relishes its frigid roots.

Running in their skivvies

Despite the windchill factor for the 2019 run, organizers figured they had more people willing to strip to their skivvies this year than on some other, balmier days.

"That's kind of the purpose of a Polar Bare Run," said Jason Bruce, one of the runners. "If it was around zero [Celsius] or warm weather, it would kind of defeat the purpose."

Runners had the luxury of staying warm inside a heated warming centre near the zoo's duck pond, where they took off their layers in favour of swimwear, mitts, toques and nothing more.

Some colourful costumes were worn by Polar Bare Run participants, who chose to go for a run in temperatures that felt like -35 with the windchill. (Ian Froese/CBC)

The course was a quick jaunt around the duck pond. The weather was frosty enough most runners opted for the abbreviated 560-metre loop, rather than the 700-metre course.

Hyojin Lee, 34, barely made it on time because "I couldn't resist not having coffee," he said. Then, he got held up by a train and may have driven a tad faster through the zoo than he should have.

He said he couldn't miss his second chance at running in the cold in shorts.

"I think this is a really good way to start a fresh year, especially as a runner," said Lee, who dragged his pal, Angus Chan, to his first cold-weather run. "And I know some faces here."

The event represents a winter get-together for the city's running community, said Aldo Furland, an organizer with the Polar Bare Run.

He said the hardest part of participating is convincing yourself this event is worth getting out of bed for.

"This morning I had a feeling of angst and anxiety leading up to two minutes of sheer terror to run around this duck pond, followed by an after feeling of joy and celebration," he said.

"People are concerned by their safety, but they're also excited to do something that's challenging."

Despite just racing in frigid temperatures, many of the runners were in no rush to don multiple layers of clothing. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Wearing a sash that read "Happy New Year," Clemus Laurila said the annual run embodies her mantra to embrace winter rather than hibernate herself from the chill.

She decided to adopt winter running around eight years ago, and by disrobing on a morning with windchill warnings she's obviously enamoured by this new hobby.

"I'm the crazy one in the family, so they're used to it."