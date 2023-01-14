Winnipeg runners complete 5K run, raising awareness and donations for Main Street Project

A group of about 100 runners laced up their sneakers for a good cause on Saturday morning.

Members of the Winnipeg Run Club held a 5 km run with a loonie/toonie donation drop to raise awareness around homelessness and collect donations for the Main Street Project.

The annual event is known as the Nation Run, according to runner and event organizer Junel Malapad.

He has been taking part in the run since it started in 2017.

"Runners and walkers they're afforded the chance to go home to their warm houses. Main Street Project helps marginalized people, and it's a place for respite and everybody needs a warm place in winter weather," Malapad said.

Organizers talked to running groups in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Victoria, who decided to also hold sister events Saturday for their own causes.

The Winnipeg run started at The Forks, and before Malapad and others started, they filled his truck with winter clothing donations that they later dropped off at Main Street Project.

We urgently need winter wear like pants, shoes, gloves, mitts, handwarmers, toques, sweaters, jackets and underwear (new only).<br><br>You can call us or email us at donations@mainstreetproject.ca<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSPbuildingstability?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSPbuildingstability</a> <a href="https://t.co/KsQvxpLzs1">pic.twitter.com/KsQvxpLzs1</a> —@MainStProject

"I understand Main Street Project requires some more warm clothes, like toques and mittens ... and brand new clean underwear … clothes for layering, jackets, and also they could also use items inside like blankets and pillows and sheets," Malapad said.

"Homelessness is sadly something that happens and we just need to take care of each other, and if we have extra items like that, please bring it down to Main Street Project."

Anastasia Ziprick, director of development at Main Street Project, said it's difficult to peg the number of homeless people in Winnipeg, but said a recent street census calculated about 1,500 people are out on the streets.

Anastasia Ziprick, director of development at Main Street Project in Winnipeg, says the non-profit organization is in desperate need of winter wear. (Radio-Canada)

Although January has been relatively mild from a temperature standpoint, the non-profit organization is part of an extreme weather planning group. There's also a mobile outreach unit that checks on homeless people across the city, and they have harm reduction supplies — as well as winter clothing.

"It's really important that we make connections and build relationships to connect people right to mainstream social services and housing," Ziprick said.

Main Street Project has a 24/7 shelter with 120 beds. Sometimes between 150 and 200 people circulate through it at any given time, according to Ziprick.

But donations are always needed, especially in the middle of winter.

"In winter, we're always doing outreach asking for warm winter wear," she said. "Mitts, gloves, hand warmers and financial donations to help us carry out our important work."