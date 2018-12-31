Section of Route 90 to be closed this weekend for railway crossing reconstruction
Kenaston Boulevard, near the Seasons of Tuxedo shopping district, will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday, the City of Winnipeg says.
Closure near Seasons of Tuxedo starts 7 p.m. Friday; will reopen 11 p.m. Sunday
The City of Winnipeg announced Tuesday that a section of Route 90, near the Seasons of Tuxedo shopping district, will be closed this weekend for railway crossing reconstruction.
Kenaston Boulevard, between Lowson Crescent and Rothwell Road, will be completely closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The city advises drivers to schedule additional travel time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes such as Waverley Street or Pembina Highway.
For Transit re-route and schedule information, follow @transitalerts or contact 311.
