Winnipeg woman armed with syringe accused of 8 robberies at drugstores, clothing stores

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman accused of robbing clothing outlets and drugstores with a syringe and a knife this spring.

Police claim she is responsible for eight robberies at several different locations between April 24 and June 17.

She is accused of robbing stores on Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street, near Seven Oaks General Hospital, and on Marion Street during that time period.

Police allege that during the incidents, the woman threatened staff members at the stores with a syringe, and on one occasion threatened staff with a knife when she was leaving the store with unpaid merchandise.

No one was injured in the incidents, but police say the woman stole nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise, which hasn't been recovered yet.

The 42-year-old woman from Winnipeg was charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of uttering threats.

She was detained in custody.

