Man who allegedly shot at Winnipeg convenience store clerk arrested

Police in Winnipeg say they've caught up with a man suspected of firing off a sawed-off shotgun and almost hitting a convenience store clerk during a recent North End robbery.

The robbery happened the morning of June 6 in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue. Police say two men, one of them armed with the gun, walked into the store and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The armed suspect fired off a round, "narrowly missing" the employee, police said.

Wednesday, officers on patrol around Flora Avenue and McKenzie street spotted the suspect. He tried to run, police said, but was nabbed.

He was "non-compliant" during his arrest, police said, and he and the two arresting officers were injured as a result.

All three were treated in hospital and soon released.

The 37-year-old suspect faces numerous charges including for robbery, firearms and drug offences. He was found carrying cash, seven grams of meth and drug-packaging materials, police said.

He's being held in custody.