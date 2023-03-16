Man charged after string of robberies at Winnipeg stores, police say

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after a string of robberies across the city on Tuesday, including one in which a grocery store worker was punched in the face and the robber took off in a stolen vehicle, police say.

The robberies started before 8 a.m., when a man stole a car with keys inside it from a parking garage on Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Around 7:50 a.m., a man went to a supermarket on Kenaston Boulevard near McGillivray Boulevard and stole merchandise. When staff confronted the man, he swung the stolen merchandise at an employee before driving away in a stolen vehicle, the release said.

That evening around 5:40 p.m., a man went to a supermarket on Pembina Highway just south of Bishop Grandin Boulevard with his face disguised and stole merchandise. When confronted by workers there, he swung the stolen property at them before taking off.

Around 7:15 p.m., a man went to a gas station on Pembina Highway near Taylor Avenue in a stolen vehicle. He had an employee fill the tank and went inside as if he was going to pay — but when the tank was full, the man took off in the car, police said.

Around 10:10 p.m., a man went to a grocery store on Marion Street near Traverse Avenue with his face disguised and stole items from the store. When staff there confronted him, the man punched an employee in the face and took off in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Investigators from the major crimes unit later identified the stolen vehicle, police said.

Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, an RCMP officer in the area of Beausejour, Man., northeast of Winnipeg, saw the stolen vehicle speeding.

The officer tried to stop the car, which continued to speed and drive erratically, police said.

The vehicle was eventually stopped, and the driver was taken into custody, police said. He was ticketed for several driving offences, given a serious offence notice and turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The man was detained and charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent and one count each of theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with two counts of speeding and one count each of driving without a licence, careless driving and failing to stop for police.