New Winnipeg roadway construction materials supposed to improve drainage, carbon footprint

Construction season is in full swing in Manitoba's capital.

The City of Winnipeg is embarking on nearly 200 road construction projects this year, which represent a total investment of $165 million to improve streets, back lanes, sidewalks and active transportation routes.

More than 175 kilometres of infrastructure improvement are scheduled, and there are a couple of big changes to how the changes are made.

A new granular sub-base material was introduced to improve drainage for water run-off, particularly in spring and fall months when freeze-thaw cycles are more prevalent, said Ken Allen, communications co-ordinator for the city's public works department.

"It's really important for the drainage to be effective, and by improving the drainage on the granular base, we are improving the durability of the pavement," Allen said.

The sub-base will be composed of different sizes of granular material, but fewer fine particles are included in the mix to maximize drainage. The subbase of roads will not be as thick as projects completed in previous years, meaning construction crews will not have to dig deep holes on roadways.

Ken Allen, communications co-ordinator with the City of Winnipeg's public works department, says the new subbase material used in roadway construction projects should extend the lifespan of roads by five to 15 per cent. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Allen could not say if the new sub-base would result in better cost-effectiveness over a longer span, but he did say fewer materials are being used.

He expects a five- to 15-per-cent increase in the lifespan of city roads with the implementation of the new sub-base, resulting in improved durability and requiring less maintenance.

Additionally, a new type of concrete is being used with some projects for the first time this year: Portland-limestone has a higher concentration of limestone, but more importantly will reduce the carbon footprint, potentially up to 10 per cent.

"It's improved because it's an innovation, and if we had an opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint, we've wanted to do that," Allen said. "So when we are analyzing the spec and the material that we are using for our road construction projects, some of these changes or improvements are a big step in the right direction."

And while some Winnipeggers may bemoan the number of projects bottlenecking city roads, Allen said 150-200 construction projects is about average.

This is the fourth year Winnipeg has been aided by the Accelerated Regional Street Renewal project, which sees the governments of Canada and Manitoba each contributing up to $100 million. (Darin Morash/CBC)

The $165 million budgeted investment is the highest its ever been, but that includes money from both the provincial and federal governments through the Accelerated Regional Street Renewal program. It's the fourth year Winnipeg has received funding through the program of up to $100 million from both the Manitoba and Canadian governments.

"This annual road construction program will reconstruct and rehabilitate streets and active transportation routes to ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation options for all," Winnipeg South MP and parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change Terry Duguid said in a news release June 27.

This year's road renewal budget includes funding portions of the following major construction projects:

Stafford Street, from Corydon Avenue to Pembina Highway – $14 million.

Jubilee Avenue, from Osborne Street to Pembina Highway – $13 million.

Mountain Avenue, from Arlington Street to McPhillips Street – $10.5 million.

Smith Street, from Notre Dame Avenue to the Midtown Bridge – $9.2 million.

Nairn Avenue, from Stadacona Street to Watt Street – $5.4 million.

Ahmed Shalaby worked with the city from 2016-2021, but he's now a professor of transportation engineering at the University of Manitoba.

With the city, he led a group that engaged and collaborated with the city, province and industry stakeholders on ways to carry out projects that would ensure roadways last longer.

Ahmed Shalaby, professor of transportation engineering at the University of Manitoba, is optimistic that Winnipeg roads will see an uptick in improvement as new materials and equipment are used in roadway construction projects. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Shalaby said Winnipeg has a unique problem when it comes to implementing change since it's not close to any other major Canadian centres.

"In order to implement a new and innovative change, there has to be a certain volume of work for that change to happen," he said. "So we have to accept a certain volume of work, and you're not able to do that unless you have good information about whether that will be successful or not."

For industry to invest in a new method or new equipment, they have to recover their costs in approximately three to five years, and it needs a certain volume of work, Shalaby said.

Fortunately, Winnipeg has a volume of work — despite being at the mercy of the weather.

After a cool, soggy spring, extending the construction season by two weeks into November would improve construction productivity by about eight per cent, Shalaby said.

He is hopeful the city has better roads in the future, and he believes the best roads are the safest roads.

Any road that is under construction is a great sign as far as Allen is concerned, despite potentially longer commute times.

"I love it," he said. "When I see road construction underway, it warms my heart because I know there's smoother roads ahead for Winnipeggers."