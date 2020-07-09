COVID-19 and road construction a double whammy for Winnipeg businesses 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only blow being dealt to Winnipeg businesses, now it's road construction.

At the Falafel Place restaurant on Corydon Avenue, owner Ami Hassan opened his doors three weeks ago after being closed for more than two months.

In order to ensure physical distancing, the restaurant can only serve seven tables.

Adding to the challenge, Corydon Avenue, in front of his business is being torn up and redone, meaning no street parking for his customers.

"Business has dropped at least 60 per cent, if not more," Hassan said. "We are begging all the regulars to come back."

Hassan said the City of Winnipeg gave him notice of the road maintenance and he was told it is slated to be complete by the fall.

For now, he's operating with a skeleton staff and fears he won't be able to hire the majority of his employees back until construction is done in the fall.

He has put up a large signboard with balloons to let customers know they are open and parking is available in the back lane.

"We actually don't park there; we want the customers to park there and just come in," he said. "Some do. Some do not."

Hassan said he is trying to be optimistic and there is little he can do but wait it out.

Construction in front of Beyond Flowers on Corydon Avenue has led to a slump in retail sales. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Next door at Beyond Flowers, owner Deb Woloshyn is feeling the strain too.

She had a record sales day for Mother's Day, but with most weddings and large events cancelled this summer due to the pandemic, coupled with construction, sales are slumping.

All but one employee laid off

"For the first time in 25 years we're closing for a holiday because we've had such a drop in our walk-in business," she said.

Woloshyn has had to lay off all of her staff members, apart from one casual worker. The shop has also had to move its loading zone for pickups and deliveries from the front of the store to a nearby side street.

"Everything is different than we could have ever imagined it would be," she said. "If we had to deal with this again next year, I don't think we'd make it."

She was initially dreading the road work but said with a slower summer she is glad it will be done for next year when business is, hopefully, back to normal.

Across the city on Maryland Street, road construction is hindering access to Ramsey Zeid's grocery store Food Fare.

Traffic is down to one lane and the front parking lot is blocked by construction work, so customers and delivery trucks must find their way to the lot via a back alley.

It won't shut us down, but it's defintely going to hurt us. - Ramsey Zeid of Food Fare

Zeid said it's digging into business.

"We're down to half our business right now," he said. "We've resorted to putting some specials on at cost or below cost to try to attract people to come in so we wouldn't be affected as much."

Some delivery trucks are simply too large to fit down the back lane to access the lot and his building.

Business owner Ramsey Zeid said construction in front of Food Fare on Maryland Street is hampering business by 50 per cent. (Jill Coubrough/CBC)

The situation might get worse before it gets better, he said, adding in the coming weeks the sidewalks are slated to be redone.

He understands the work needs to be done, but questions the city's planning and timing of the construction.

"In March, when there was no traffic, it could have been done by now I think," he said.

Zeid would like the city to consider having construction projects worked on through the night, to expedite work on high-traffic streets.

CBC News has contacted the City of Winnipeg for comment.

Zeid said crews are working hard and he is hopeful the work will be finished on schedule.

"It won't shut us down but it's definitely going to hurt us," he said.