Winnipeg announces upcoming road closures

The City of Winnipeg has announced various temporary road closures due to construction and water main renewal work.

They include:

Westbound William Avenue between McPhillips Street and Arlington Street, July 11-29.

Eastbound Cumberland Avenue, from Maryland Street to Balmoral Street, July 12-22. However, lanes will be reopened during morning and afternoon rush hours.

Southbound Empress Street East, from East Way to St. John Ambulance Way as well as the overpass, July 13-16.

Empress Street, from Jack Blick Avenue to Maroons Road, July 13-17. The east sidewalk will stay open.

Corydon Avenue, from Sir John Franklin Road to Lindsay Street, July 15-17.

Transit will be rerouted during the closures, the city says.

More information on road closures is available on the city's website.