First section of Winnipeg's river trail reopens after spring flooding

One section of the riverside walkway in Winnipeg has reopened after a long spring flood.

The walkway was under water for 108 days this spring and summer, from March 27 to July 13, thanks to a major flood on the Red River.

The Forks reopened its short stretch of the walkway along the Assiniboine River last Thursday, after clearing 1.2 metres of mud and silt deposited by floodwaters, spokesperson Jenna Khan said.

That was the most mud ever cleared from the walkway, she said.

The river walk was not submerged at all in 2021, a drought year.

In 2020, it was submerged three times: from March 31 to May 22, June 10 to June 29, and finally from July 4 to July 23, according to City of Winnipeg flood data.